Ngarivhume Involved In Car Accident With 2 Identical Speeding Vehicles | FULL TEXT

Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume updates Zimbabweans on how he was squeezed in by two identical cars, an accident that happened before the two identical vehicles sped off without stopping.

By Jacob Ngarivhume | I was involved in a bizarre accident this afternoon near Bora, Murewa. As I was driving towards Harare, a Honda Fit in front of me suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, I applied emergency brakes and stopped behind him.



Meanwhile there was another Honda Fit coming in my direction, he was speeding and coming towards me. I managed to just avoid him and we side swiped, damaging my review mirror.

Interestingly both Honda Fit vehicles were similar in make, colour and all. None of the two cars stopped, the one in front took a left turn and sped off and the one I side swiped with did not stop either.

In the abandance of precaution I decided to continue my drive to hare as well and only filed a police report at Waterfalls police who referred me to Mbare police.

In the last couple of days I was interacting with school children from the Mashonaland Provinces. I will post details of the tours later.