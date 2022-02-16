Mwonzora Recalls Another Chamisa Sympathiser

By-Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the MDC-T, has recalled Rusape Town Council chairman, Councillor Lyton Sithole.

Sithole, who was the councillor for Ward 5, became the first elected official to be recalled by the MDC-T.

The MDC Alliance had nine councillors in Rusape, and four of them reportedly belonged to the MDC-T, while five, including Sithole, were linked to the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo, notified acting town secretary, Fanisen Shuwa, of Sithole’s expulsion by the MDC-T.

In a letter dated 10 February 2022, Moyo advised Shuwa to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of the vacancy that arose following Sithole’s expulsion. Part of the letter read:

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (T) stating that Lyton Sithole (Ward 5) has been expelled from the party.

In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (k), Ward 5 is now vacant.

In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please, proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of this vacancy.

Sithole on Saturday confirmed his recall in a notice to the residents of Ward 5.

-State media