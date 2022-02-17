Mujuru Dragged To Court Over Estate

By-Former Vice President Joyce Mujuru has been sued by her stepdaughter for allegedly forging estate documents.

Nyasha Noreen Nyorovai Dei Campo nee said Mujuru forged the documents in a bid to claim unilateral ownership of one of her late husband Solomon Mujuru’s companies.

Mujuru is being accused of unilaterally altering the company documents for Dahaw Trading (Private) Limited which has a controlling stake in the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company, Willdale Limited with a 39.55% stake.

Willdale Limited is one of Zimbabwe’s leading brick production companies.

Mujuru’s stepdaughter approached the High Court seeking an order to stop the disbursement of the company’s 2020/2021 financial year’s dividend to Mujuru.

The former VP is being sued along with her daughters, Kumbirai, Chipo and Kuzivakwashe.

Accounting firm, Vali Chartered Company Secretaries is listed as the fifth respondent while the Registrar of Companies and Willdale Limited are cited as sixth and seventh respondents respectively. Submitted Dei Campo:

Sometime in 2004 I was appointed as director of Dahaw (Pvt) Ltd by my late father, Solomon Tapfumaneyi Ruzambu Mujuru who was the only shareholder in the company.

On September 11, 2005 my late father transferred 20 000 shares in the company to me…during that time my late father also transferred various shareholding to me and my three siblings in various companies among them Rylance Farms Pvt Ltd, Kalmic Investments (Pvt) Ltd and Athienitis Properties (Pvt), Ltd and many others. The third respondent was given the majority shareholding in most companies as she was the apple of our father’s eye.

To put the court into perspective, the first respondent was never appointed shareholder nor director in any of my late father’s companies.

Dei Campo wants an order:

prohibiting Willdale Limited from disbursing the dividend due to Dahaw Trading directly to Mujuru until the finalisation of the shareholding wrangle within the company. declaring that the unilateral alteration of the shareholding structure of Dahaw Trading by Vali Chartered Company Secretaries is null and void. declaring that the appointment of Mujuru and her daughters as directors and shareholders in Dahaw is null and void. directing the Registrar of Companies to cancel the CR6 and CR11 filed with Vali Chartered Company Secretaries. ordering that the dividend paid to Dahaw by Willdale Limited be deposited to any account nominated by herself.

Meanwhile, last Friday High Court judge, Justice Happias Zhou ordered the respondents to file opposing affidavits in 10 days of which the matter will be set down for hearing without further notice.

-NewZimbabwe