Pogba Yet To Decide On Future

Share

Paul Pogba is yet to decide on his future, with less than six months left on his current deal at Manchester United.

Pogba has entered the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, and negotiations for a new contract between the 28-year-old’s representatives and United have stalled.

With PSG showing keen interest in the midfielder, United are trying to avoid losing him for free next year.

The EPL club offered the midfielder a new contract last year.

But Pogba is in no rush to decide on his future, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Paul Pogba