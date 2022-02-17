ZBC On Collision Course With Jacob Mafume

By A Correspondent| State broadcaster ZBC has angered opposition CCC member and Harare councilor Jacob Mafume after they published a story claiming that the suspended Harare Mayor is on the run after creating chaos at Town House.

ZBC quoted acting Mayor Stewart Mutizwa who said ‘Mafume’s unbecoming behaviour, saying it has become a cause for concern’ before claiming that he was on the run.

“Information gathered by ZBC News reveals that after causing chaos at Town House, the suspended mayor is now reportedly on the run” reads the ZBC news article.

Mafume has since reacted angrily threatening to sue ZBC for what he said was a defamatory article, explaining that he spend his day yesterday at the Harare Magistrates court where he has pending criminal cases.

“This is defamatory, where are you getting this?I was at court the whole day in Court 15 at Rotten Row ,will instruct my lawyers accordingly if this is not corrected.Consider yourself notified of my intention to sue!,” said Mafume.