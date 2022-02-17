ZimEye
Zodwa: I'm so excited! 😁 My new play, THE DARKEST PART OF THE NIGHT has just been announced at Kiln Theatre, London. It opens 14 July – 13 August.It was shortlisted for the George Devin Award and Alfred Fagon Award 2021. Tickets https://t.co/V4NKXaiz9D— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 17, 2022
Zodwa: I'm so excited! 😁 My new play, THE DARKEST PART OF THE NIGHT has just been announced at Kiln Theatre, London. It opens 14 July – 13 August.It was shortlisted for the George Devin Award and Alfred Fagon Award 2021. Tickets https://t.co/V4NKXaiz9D