Mliswa Hero-Worships Grace Mugabe Queenpin

By- Norton MP, Temba Mliswa has hero-worshipped former Zanu PF Women’s League national treasurer Sarah Mahoka, who died Thursday.

Mahoka, a former Hurungwe East legislator, died in a traffic accident on Thursday evening at Buffalo Downs, just under 3km from her farm.

Mliswa served in Zanu PF together with Mahoka in Mashonaland West when he was the party’s chairman for that province.

Posting on his Twitter handle Thursday breaking Mahoka’s death Mliswa said Mahoka was a Lionness.

At one point you couldn't do politics in Mash West without talking to myself& Mahoka. We were the lion& lioness of the Province. Despite her losing to Mai Shamhu later, we still agreed to have her go to national with Jennifer Mhlanga. She was a worker. — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) February 17, 2022