Mliswa Hero-Worships Grace Mugabe Queenpin
18 February 2022
By- Norton MP, Temba Mliswa has hero-worshipped former Zanu PF Women’s League national treasurer Sarah Mahoka, who died Thursday.
Mahoka, a former Hurungwe East legislator, died in a traffic accident on Thursday evening at Buffalo Downs, just under 3km from her farm.
Mliswa served in Zanu PF together with Mahoka in Mashonaland West when he was the party’s chairman for that province.
Posting on his Twitter handle Thursday breaking Mahoka’s death Mliswa said Mahoka was a Lionness.