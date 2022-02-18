ZimEye
We would like to advise the motoring public of the new Vehicle Licensing tariffs as published in Statutory Instrument 29 of 2022 in the Government Gazette today .@MinistryofTID @InfoMinZW @HeraldZimbabwe @ZBCNewsonline pic.twitter.com/K1c1nyRi7x— ZINARA (@zinaraZW) February 18, 2022
