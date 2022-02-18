VP Chiwenga’s Top Aide Dies

Share

By A Correspondent- Principal director in Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s office, Israel Mandizvidza, has died.

Mandizvidza succumbed to an undisclosed ailment at West End Hospital in Harare yesterday.

Chiwenga confirmed the development in a statement, where he described Mandizvidza as a dedicated, loyal and patriotic officer.

“He was attested in the Zimbabwe National Army on January 1, 1995 as an Officer Cadet. He rose through the ranks to Lieutenant Colonel. Israel was a versatile officer with an agile mind and disposition,” he said.

Chiwenga said Mandizvidza used his rich military and academic background in discharging his duties.

“He paid meticulous attention to detail, a feat that made his work stand out among his peers and superiors.

“The void he has left will be difficult to fill. On behalf of the office and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his spouse Lister, children, Tanatswa Ronia and Tavonga Gideon, the Mandizvidza family and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on this sad loss.”-newday