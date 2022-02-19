ZimEye
Zanupf is lucky that all we want is CHANGE FOR A BETTER ZIMBABWE and not revenge!
— Netsai Marova (@MarovaNetsai) February 18, 2022
The abuse & death of Anna Machaya still troubles me. I feel for other children who are still in those criminal & ruthless arrangements.#EndChildRape pic.twitter.com/gZLX4gv9l3— Netsai Marova (@MarovaNetsai) August 28, 2021
