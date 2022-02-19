Somizi Returns To Idols SA With Two New Judges

South African artists Thabo ‘JR’ Bogopa and Thembi Seete have been named as new judges of Idols SA season 18.

They will join actor and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo, who recenty returned to the show after a brief hiatus from the music contest. JR and Thembi Seete.

“We’re excited to have Idols SA return for an incredible 18th season,” M-Net director of local entertainment channels Nomsa Philiso said.

“To have such longevity in such a fast-changing industry is no small feat, and we’re proud to keep giving our viewers what they love. One of the key components in having staying power is evolution, and our new-look panel is part of that.

“Idols SA is an important part of our creative industry. Not only do we unearth hidden talent, but we also nurture our contestants and equip them with the tools necessary to start or grow their careers. It’s a privilege to be able to do that for another season.”

Seete is an acclaimed musician, actor and dancer who has been part of South Africa’s pop culture fabric since the 1990s. She is known for consistently reinventing herself and evolving as an artist.

From her Boom Shaka youth to her hit solo career, she has since branched out into the small screen and stars in the hugely popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. Seete was a guest judge at the Idols SA season 17 where she exhibited her bubbly energy, constructive criticism and useful nuggets of advice to the performers of the show.

Rapper and techpreneur Bogopa is an award-winning musician who has branched out into various parts of the entertainment industry.

The ‘Show Dem’ artist owns a music publishing company, record company and music distribution app called FYVE, an app touted as Africa’s first mobile distribution service for independent artists.

-South African online