Chimurenga Crocodile Gang Leadership Goes Totally Yellow for Chamisa

The original Crocodile Gang leader William Ndangana’s secretary, Patience Olivier went totally yellow on Sunday in support of CCC President Nelson Chamisa, just as the latter held his star rally back in Harare.

The Crocodile gang is the group that fought in the liberation struggle and helped give birth to Zimbabwe at the end of the 16 year war.

Come back home @DMwonzora Julie tells the senator. This project belong to the people, you won't succeed Mwonzora, she adds

IS SHE TELLING THE TRUTH? pic.twitter.com/WupnAWsaHe — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 20, 2022

Patience Olivier goes yellow in Paris.