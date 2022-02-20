Citizens Mobilise US$25K Towards Activist’s Medical Surgeon

By A Correspondent- Zimbabweans have mobilised US$25 000 towards a human rights activist, Wellington Mahohoma’s kidney transplant.

The leader of the fundraising campaign, Freeman Chari announced Sunday that they had reached the target.

” I Would like to thank you all for supporting Mahohoma. We have reached the goal and more all because of your generosity. I will keep you updated on his progress. Also, I am keeping the GoFundMe up for those who still want to support,” posted Chari on his Facebook page.

