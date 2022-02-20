Drunk Mutare Man Drowns At Pool Party

Share

A 20 year old Mutare man drowned in a swimming pool on Saturday, over a week ago, during a birthday party held at a rented Weirmouth property.

Ralf Fungai Getsi Murera’s relatives suspect foul play in his death as the people who were with him just before his death are not speaking about what really transpired.

The party was a joint birthday bash for the Munongwa twin brothers that was held at Plot Number 40, Weirmouth.

Murera was among the invited guests at the poolside party where DJs 37 OFF, Zintronix and Stavoe were entertaining the guests.

Ezra Kurewa (17), who saw Murera diving into the swimming pool said he expected that he would resurface safely.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said police have so far gathered that Murera was drunk when he jumped into the pool and drowned. He said:

Takudzwa Munongwa (20) and his twin brother, Tinotenda, held a birthday pool party last Saturday.

They invited several guests, including the now deceased. At the party, Murera and other guests were drinking beer and swimming in the shallow part of the swimming pool.

At around midday, Murera jumped to the deeper part of the swimming pool and drowned. He was retrieved by Metro Hondo (21) who was among the guests.

First aid was rendered on Murera. Wellington Maradza (21) volunteered to ferry Murera to Dangamvura Polyclinic using his motor vehicle.

Upon arrival at the clinic, Murera was transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where he received treatment and later died around 6 pm.

The owner of the house, 85-year-old Tracy Makoni told police detectives that the twins asked her to use her home for the party and she consented.

However, Murera’s brother, Reuben, has refused to rule out foul play in the death. He said:

It is painful my brother. We are at a loss for words as a family. He was a fine young man who was peaceful and loving. There are issues that are not clear.

We are not pointing fingers at anyone, but we are not sure why people who were said to have picked him and took him to the hospital are not opening up on what exactly happened just before he breathed his last.

It is suspicious as people who saw him dying are not forthcoming to shed more light on what really transpired.

I learnt that he was rushed to the hospital by three people. At least if these people open up, we will understand what really happened.

It is depressing that none of the people who were present at the pool party is willing to shed more light on what happened.

We are hearing that he was naked when he was taken to the hospital. All we have now is just hearsay.

We suspect foul play. The post mortem is saying the alcohol he consumed may have contributed to his death.

Nothing is being associated with drowning. On Saturday evening, hours after his death, blood was oozing from his mouth. Could that be drowning?- manicapost