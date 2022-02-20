Mwonzora Brags For Meeting Mnangagwa

By- MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said Zimbabweans should praise him for meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Mwonzora also claimed that other opposition leaders mock Mnangagwa on social media platforms were afraid of meeting him face to face.

Mwonzora has met Mnangagwa twice at State House since he was controversially elected leader of the MDC-T in December 2020.

He made the remarks on Saturday while addressing MDC-T supporters at Pelendaba Hall in Bulawayo.

Said Mwonzora:

When I left the State House many accused me of being a sell-out, but I said no I didn’t.

But the problem is that you are scared of Mnangagwa, you only resort to insulting him on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp where he can’t see you.

But for myself, I went to see him face to face. I am never afraid, so I should be praised for that.

Mwonzora told his supporters that dialogue with Zanu PF was the only route towards solving the country’s chronic socio-economic crisis.