Econet Number Hacked, Over ZW$2,5m Stolen

Share

By A Correspondent- A suspected fraudster hacked an Econet Wireless mobile number and used it to gain access to several WhatsApp groups where he purported to be exchanging Zimbabwe dollars for US dollars at a favourable rate.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said several relatives of the victim of the hacker responded positively to the message and in no time they had deposited $2 580 000 into three ZB Bank accounts.

In a post on their Twitter page, ZRP said when one of the victims tried to call the number, it was not being answered, prompting him to alert the bank to freeze the account.

The police did not indicate if the money was withdrawn from the accounts or identify the individual in whose name the accounts were opened.

Police said:

The ZRP is investigating a case of fraud where an unknown suspect hacked mobile number 0772967506 on 16/02/22 and accessed some WhatsApp groups where he advertised for an exchange of RTGS transfer for USD currencies.

Several family members responded positively and $2 580 000 was deposited into ZB Bank account numbers 4506676529200, 4506301678200 and 4528281444200.

After depositing the money, one of the victims tried to call the number and it was not being answered prompting him to alert the bank and freeze the mentioned account numbers.