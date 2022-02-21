Ex-Mnangagwa Aide Graces Chamisa Star Rally

Share

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF youth league national political commissar and leader of the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) leader Godfrey Tsenengamu on Sunday addressed the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally at Zimbabwe Grounds, Highfields, Harare.

Tsenengamu at the rally said that his party would work with like-minded opposition political parties in Zimbabwe to attain democratic change.

The former Zanu PF youth league national political commissar castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for alleged corruption.

Tsenengamu said Zanu PF leaders were stealing public resources as if the world was coming to an end.