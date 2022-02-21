Mighty Warriors Seek To Overturn Deficit

Mighty Warriors to travel to Botswana today, six more players dropped

Sithethelelwe Sibanda has dropped six more players from the Mighty Warriors squad to face Botswana in the second leg of the Awcon 2022 qualifier.

The coach excluded goalkeeper Lindiwe Magwede, Liliosa Kandemiri, Purity Mugayi, Shyline Dambamuromo, Ennerty Chemhere and Natasha Ndowa.

The 18-member squad will fly out of Harare this afternoon.

Zimbabwe are trailing in the tie after losing 3-1 at home in the first leg.

The match will be played on 23 February in Francistown.

The aggregate winner in the fixture will qualify for Awcon finals in Morocco this June.

Here are the 18 Mighty Warriors traveling to Botswana tomorrow afternoon.

Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens) Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens)

Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens) Egness Tumbare (Harare City Queens), Vimbai Mharadzi, Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows Queens), Talent Mukwanda (Herentals Queens) Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos Queens)

Emmaculate Msipa (Fatih Karagümrük Spor Kulübü, Turkey) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens) Mavis Chirandu, Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens) Danai Bhobho (Simba Queens, Tanzania) Berita Kabwe (Rivers Angels, Nigeria)

Rudo Neshamba (Ramat Hasharon WFC, Israel) Maudy Mafuruse, (Faith Drive Queens) Christabel Katona, Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe