CCC Thank You Message To Nation

To: All Citizens

20 February 2022

On behalf of the Organising Commitee Champions l would like to thank all the change champions from across the country for a progressive event at Zimbabwe Grounds.

Special mention goes to the Organising Committee champions, Champion Leader Chikombo and all Harare champions for their hardwork in organising for the event to be a success, and all the Citizens from across the Country.

I thank the Champion in Chief, our Citizens President Adv Nelson Chamisa for delivering a powerful speech to the Zimbabwean Citizens.

Aluta continua the Citizens President, victory is certain.

Our members of staff l salute you for the team work, keep it up. Our external assembly champions l salute you all for the support you gave for our campaign launch to be a success

I thank everyone who gave support without mentioning names.

Simuka Zimbabwe

Pakhama Zimbabwe

Yours truely

Organising Champion

Hon Chibaya