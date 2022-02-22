Mnangagwa Responds To Chamisa Sunday Rally

By-President Mnangagwa has responded to Nelson Chamisa’s Sunday highly attended star rally.

In his response, Mnangagwa showed that he was inspired by Chamisa’s suggestion that investors would flock to Zimbabwe with money within a week of him getting into office.

Addressing supporters of the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said:

If you give me one week in office, you will see white people coming in with money, you will see the Chinese coming in with money.

But, President Mnangagwa, addressing youths and delegates during the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day celebrations held at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare said Chamisa is embarrassing the whole nation. He said:

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. Zimbabwe can only be built by Zimbabweans, Zambia can only be built by Zambians, and Mozambique can only be built by Mozambicans and Botswana the same. Britain can also only be built by the British, as America by Americans, China by the Chinese and Russia by the Russians, but Chamisa wants Zimbabwe to be built by white people, he should be ashamed of himself.

The independence that we have was brought about by the sacrifices of our brothers and sisters who fought to remove the whites who are now being invited back by Chamisa. That is really shameful.

Mnangagwa also threatened Chamisa, saying that the government was prepared to deal with him Chamisa if he refused the results of the 2023 elections.

Chamisa on Sunday said he would let a defeat in the 2023 election go without a fight.

Chamisa said he knows he will win and was also aware of plans to manipulate the election process.

More: New Ziana