UK Charters Another Jumbo Jet To Deport Zimbabweans On 2 March

By A Correspondent | On the 2nd March there is a deportation flight leaving UK for Zimbabwe. It will land in Harare on the 3rd March 2022, ZimEye reveals.

The chartered jumbo jet accommodates 150 people, though the number of deportees is set to be slightly lower.

The development follows a secret deal between the British Embassy in Harare and Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime entered into last year.

While the deportation is a joint operation to send back immigrants who have criminal records , concerns were flagged last year that also included are Zimbabweans who have not breached any (non immigration) laws.

The 2nd March deportation will for the first time include British Passport holders who have had their citizenship stripped because of crime, an impeccable source told ZimEye, without providing further detail.

The UK govt has recently drafted changes to its citizenship law so that it can without consultation revoke citizenship using the public interest criteria. Ironically, this comes at a time when Britain has begun giving Zimbabweans papers to work as carers.

At the time of writing, ZimEye had received reports of at least 6 Zimbabweans who at the time of writing had been taken into detention. – More follows….