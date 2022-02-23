Another Zim Robber Gunned Down In SA Police Shoot-out

By- Another Zimbabwean man, Prince Dube(31), was on Tuesday shot dead during an alleged shoot-out with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mmatswale township on the outskirts of Musina in Limpopo Province.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed Dube’s death, saying one of his accomplices was arrested. said Mojapelo:

The police received information about the believably dangerous suspect who, together with his companions, were allegedly terrorising the community around Musina with armed robberies and other serious crimes.

A dedicated team of the local members was assembled and conducted a snap search operation at the identified location.

A further probe led the members to the suspect’s alleged accomplices in the area, and on arrival the suspect allegedly started shooting at the members who returned fire, fatally wounding him.

He was identified as Prince Dube from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Majapelo revealed that police recovered five illegal firearms, including two pistols, two .303 rifles and one pellet gun, during the operation.

Dube’s alleged accomplice is being charged for murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms.