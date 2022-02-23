EXPOSED: Charamba’s Picture Of CCC Female Members Relieving Themselves In Public Is Old And Fake | FACT CHECK

Share

A picture used by Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba of CCC party women relieving themselves is fake, ZimEye can reveal.

The picture has women dressed in yellow t shirts using an open space as their toilet.

Mr Charamba used the picture during debates on Monday afternoon saying the women belong to Nelson Chamisa’s party.

But a pixel audit on the picture shows that it was in circulation several months before the CCC party ever existed. One of its most authoritative versions dated 11 Nov 2021 has South Africa’s ANC party name inscribed thereon, meaning the photograph is likely South African.

Comrade, zorodzaiwo Chamisa purizi, a whole Presidential Spokesperson editing pictures to make them appear like they belong to @nelsonchamisa's party that image has been on the Internet months before CCC ever existed. https://t.co/ef3Dm2OLX3 https://t.co/SlwwolyZon pic.twitter.com/XVrEqatJmQ — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) February 23, 2022