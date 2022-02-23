ZimEye
OWN GOAL, OWN PRAISES: Thousands blown by the Board Of the National Competitiveness Commission, congratulating their own boss, for taking over the institution which assesses competitiveness in the country, which the board has already broken. Will @ZACConline investigate? pic.twitter.com/tXOJdPIHUo— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 23, 2022
