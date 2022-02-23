Zanu PF Is Doomed

Tinashe Sambiri|Former Zanu PF hardman Godfrey Tsenengamu has said Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has nothing new to offer to the nation.

Speaking to thousands of Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporters at Zimbabwe Grounds on Sunday, Tsenengamu described President Nelson Chamisa as the real deal in terms of delivering real change.

According Tsenengamu, Mr Mnangagwa is worse than his former boss Robert Mugabe.

“You see the one you call garwe( Mnangagwa) knows me personally. We thought he was for change when we removed Mugabe.

We thought Mugabe was the problem yet the old man had lost grip.

He was no longer in a position to control his men.

His men are now tormenting us. You think Mnangagwa can perform miracles – that’s impossible,” said Tsenengamu to a thunderous applause.

The late Movement for Democratic Change President Morgan Tsvangirai’s son Richard also attended the Citizens’ Coalition For Change rally.

He said :”People are suffering. We are witnessing untold suffering of citizens in the country.

My message is clear, President Chamisa is the hope of the nation,” said Richard Tsvangirai.