Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has threatened the opposition with the gun.
The Zanu PF official stunned all and sundry after claiming her party will not concede defeat in the coming polls.
Muchinguri- Kashiri further claimed that the pen cannot change the current political scenario.
The Zanu PF chairperson accused the opposition of calling for sanctions on Harare.
Analysts Muchinguri-Kashiri’s utterances indicate Zanu PF has been shaken by President Nelson Chamisa’s rally.
She wrote on Twitter:
“Wapwere weZimbabwe wango ziwa the party to vote for. Zimbabwe yaka uya ngehondo saka haizo endaba ngeball point pen!!
The regime change agenda will not be tolerated. This is a threat to our sovereignty. Western sponsored imperialist backed CCC will never rule this country. Never!
Kuvotera wanhu wanoda masanctions kusafunga.”