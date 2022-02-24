Police Rapped For Turning Down Mliswa Donation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reportedly turned down a donation of vehicles and bicycles by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) that was meant to help the force fight crime in the town.

The donation included a BMW 323i, a Toyota pick-up, plus 15 bicycles and batons.

Open Council reported sources as saying that ZRP refused the donations despite initially receiving them at a handover ceremony attended by Mashonaland West State Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who is Mliswa’s sister. Said the source:

The donations were handed over to Norton Police last year but they had been parked all the time.

The reason is that ZRP seniors in Harare were not receptive to the donation due to the politics around Mliswa and how he has constantly accused the Commissioner-General Matanga of being corrupt.

The two vehicles were reportedly returned to Mliswa late last year after spending months parked at Norton Police station.

Reports indicate that early this week, Norton Police Officer-In-Charge Zhanda informed Mliswa’s office to write withdrawal letters for the remaining bicycles and batons.

Norton residents roundly criticised the move, describing it as cheap politicking and playing with people’s lives. Shibba Kamudyariwa, a resident, said:

“We have had many cases of people attacked with machetes nemakorokoza (illegal gold miners) here because the police are not able to patrol in the evening due to their lack of transport and equipment.

Now they get vehicles from the MP and they refuse them over politics.

Do they want people to die?”- Open Council