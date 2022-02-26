NetOne Reverses Bundle Price Hike

By A Correspondent- Cellular network operator, NetOne has reverted to its old One Fi bundle prices as it backtracked on its decision to increase prices by more than 100 percent.

10GB of data now costs $6 500, with 25GB going for $8 500, 50GB is $12 500 and $15 000 is needed for 80GB.

NetOne Cellular had yesterday announced that it would be increasing data bundle tariffs today. Zimbabweans were shocked to learn that 10GB of data was now $16 250, 25GB $40 700, 50GB $81 400 and 80GB $99 000.

In US dollars, using the auction rate, 10GB was costing US$131, 25GB was US$328, 23, 50GB US$656, 45 and 80GB left one US798, 39 broke.

“In light of the recent tariff review, NetOne would like to thank our valued customers for your feedback which is greatly appreciated and is of paramount importance to use”. “We are in a process of looking into all the concerns that you have raised and we will keep you posted on further developments,” NetOne said in a statement published on twitter.