Zimbabweans Celebrate As Twitter Suspends Jamwanda Account

Tinashe Sambiri| Social media users are ecstatic following the suspension of Zanu PF stalwart George Charamba’s Twitter account.

Charamba, who uses the name Jamwanda on Twitter, is known for using bully-boy tactics to intimidate perceived foes .

Charamba is Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson.

Twitter has not disclosed the reason for the suspension.

Hundreds of social media users mocked Charamba for being expelled from the “Twitter classroom.”