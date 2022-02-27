Gvt Dispatches Official To Assist Zim Students In Poland

By A Correspondent- The government of Zimbabwe has informed all students who have left Ukraine to urgently get in touch with the government official in Poland.

The government has already dispatched an official to Poland to organise their stay in Poland and buy their tickets to Zimbabwe.

In a Twitter message, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Int Trade said,

“The Government wishes to inform all students who have left Ukraine to urgently get in touch with the government official in Poland. The government has already dispatched an official to Poland to organise their stay in Poland and buy their tickets to Zimbabwe.”

“All those who are stranded and wish to travel to Zimbabwe will be assisted.”