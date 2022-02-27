Jah Master Survives Horror Car Crash

By- Zimdancehall, musician Jaha Master has survived a car accident.

Rodney Mashandure, the musician, was involved in an accident while travelling from Chiredzi to Harare Friday night.

Jah Master had just had performed at Chideu Complex.

He was driving the City Hooper Car that he received when he became a brand ambassador for the BancABC company in May 2021.

The musician shared images of his damaged car captioned “Thank you God for saving us” on Facebook. The post has since been deleted.