Overzealous Cops Attack President Chamisa Supporters

Mnangagwa afraid of Chamisa’s popularity and resorts to violence.

Police disrespected court order issued by high court to allow CCC rally.

26 February 2022

Wezhira Munya

Zimbabwe Police fire live ammunition to disperse thousands of Citizens Coalition for Change supporters who had attend rally at Gokwe centre today.

(See vedio attached: showing police firing live bullets)

Thousands of CCC supporters ran for their dear lives as Police set their vicious dogs on them.

President Chamisa was expected to address his supporters today.

Contrary, Mnangagwa addressed thousands of bused supporters to attend his rally in Kwekwe about 170kms away from Chamisa’s rally.