Chebundo Working With Zanu PF To Eliminate Chamisa

Share

By- Zanu PF is using the former MDC senior member Blessing Chebudo to denounce the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chebundo defected to Zanu PF last year, and Zanu PF has been parreding him on its rallies.

On Saturday, Chebundo was at a Zanu PF rally in Kwekwe where he was praised by the party’s vice President, Constantino Chiwenga while threatening violence on Chamisa.

Said Chiwenga:

I have heard others here saying down with triple C, let me assure you that there is nothing that it can achieve, you see how we crush lice with a stone.

You put it on a flat stone and then flatten it to the extent that even flies will not make a meal out of it.

You heard Blessing Chebundo speaking here, that people should not oppose for the sake of opposing.

You can’t oppose every time, even the best thing can’t be opposed, you opposing as who, we are as big as Goliath, we will see him when time is ripe.