Dark Day For Democracy- Netsai Marova On Murder Of CCC Member
28 February 2022
Fadzayi Mahere:
dark cloud hangs over us as we mount the sad loss of Mboneni Ncube (30, male) who was attacked with a spear and murdered in broad daylight in Kwekwe yesterday by Zanu PF thugs.
His only crime was to believe in a brighter Zimbabwe where all are free.
May his soul Rest In Peace.
Netsai Marova:
Dark day for democracy, our party & citizens at large
My sincere condolence to the family of our departed Cde & may his dear soul rest in power.