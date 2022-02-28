Trio Robbed At Knife Point

By A Correspondent- Police in Midlands Province have implored members of the public to desist from boarding pirate taxis (mushikashika) after a Redcliff man was robbed around midnight on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed that a 32-year-old man was robbed after he had boarded a pirate taxi without number plates. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a robbery case whereby one, Tatenda Ranganai, a man aged 32 years of Mbizo, Kwekwe, boarded an unregistered silver Toyota Vitz at FBC Bank, Kwekwe, at about 2230

(He was in the company of) John Chandiwana, a male aged 39 years, and Nkosinathi Khumalo a male aged 41 years, both of Redcliff, Kwekwe.

The vehicle had two occupants, including the driver.

Along the way, the driver diverted the route and stopped at a secluded place.

The suspects produced knives and threatened to stab the three while demanding cash and valuables.

Cash, cellphones and various groceries were taken from the three before they were dumped by the suspects, who drove back towards Kwekwe Central Business District.

We are appealing to members of the public, with information about the suspects in these cases, to approach the nearest Police.

Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from using Mushikashikas for transport, people should always use public transport.-Hmetro