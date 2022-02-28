ZimEye
Our CCC Champion in Zengeza West Agatha Mujati has just been knifed on her head by ZANU PF thugs in Zengeza 5 few minutes ago who were being led by one Lloyd Mukahanana.@edmnangagwa must stop this nonsense of taking our nation thru the garden path of warStop the violence !! pic.twitter.com/bt1IbwcqTn— HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) February 28, 2022
