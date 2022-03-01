Police Intensifies Chamisa Rally Zanu PF Violence

Share

By-Police have intensified investigations into the Kwekwe violence and have so far arrested 16 suspects in connection with the death of one person at the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they wanted to get the bottom of the matter.

“We are still conducting investigations with a view of trying to find out what actually transpired. But what is of paramount importance is that political leaders must be careful with their language. We encourage language that builds, and not agitates for violence,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

.

“However, as police, we will deal with any acts of violence,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.