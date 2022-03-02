Lawyers Bemoan Persecution Of Citizens In Nyanga

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwean Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have said traditional leaders in Nyanga, Manicaland Province, are persecuted for wearing anything red between June and September.

In a statement, the lawyers said In his jurisdiction, one Village Head, Misheck Dirorimwe, does not allow his subjects to wear anything red from the month of September to June and anyone who violates the directives is fined. We present ZLHR’s statement:

PERSECUTION OF CITIZENS PLUMBS NEW DEPTHS IN NYANGA

THE persecution of citizens has plumbed new depths after a Village Head in Nyanga District in Manicaland province recently convicted and ordered one of his subjects to pay fines for wearing red apparel (red cap) in his jurisdiction.

The traditional leader recently took the unprecedented and bizarre decision in which he ordered an 85-year-old villager, Munashe Makunura of Tamunesa village, to pay US$20, four goats and two chickens after faulting him for allowing his grandson, who had visited him, to wear a red cap, a practice which is outlawed by Misheck Dirorimwe, the Village Head.

Makunura, who was convicted and sentenced by Dirorimwe on 7 January 2022, was also charged for undermining authority of the Village Head by not presenting himself at a primary court session, where he was supposed to answer to the frivolous charges.

Makunura has now engaged two legal practitioners Kelvin Kabaya and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who are in the process of drafting an appeal seeking to set aside the odd decision of the primary court.