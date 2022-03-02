Suspected State Security Agents Steal Slain CCC Activist’s Body

Share

By Jane Mlambo| Suspected state security agents have reportedly forced their way to the funeral of CCC activist, Mboneni Ncube amid reports that they descended on the family home and stole the body of the slain activist.

Ncube died following violence at CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s Kwekwe rally where a group of over 20 suspected ZANU PF thugs started throwing stones at the thousands of people who were following Chamisa’s speech.

Tens of people were injured from the melee that has been condemned by a cross section of society.

Mbizo candidate for CCC, Settlement Chikwinya has confirmed the sad development saying Ncube’s family have been left terrified by obtaining situation at the funeral of their relative.

I have seen a tarified family, frozen as events turn out that the CIO is determined to [email protected] the same way they did @gifttandare. State has stolen the body in a movie style. Citizens we must liberate the Ncube family,” said Chikwinya.

Meanwhile, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has cancelled his Bulawayo rally in order to attend the funeral of his party member.

From what is happening on the ground, there is more likely to be violence as CCC and the ruling Zanu PF fight for the body.