Armed Robbers Who Exchanged Fire With Police Nabbed

Share

By A Correspondent- Six members of a suspected eight-member gang of robbers were nabbed by Police after a shoot-out and high-speed chase in Masvingo yesterday afternoon.

Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the story to The Mirror this morning. He however, said that he did not have a lot of details as he was out of office.

Sources told The Mirror that suspected robbers stole gold from some miners in Mashava yesterday and an alarm was raised. Police from CID in Masvingo were tipped that the suspects were driving towards Masvingo in a silver Toyota Wish.

Police spotted the car as it entered the city at the junction of Bulawayo – Masvingo Highway and Harare – Masvingo Highway. The vehicle was trailed into the CBD and ordered to stop at the Corner of Robert Mugabe and Josiah Tongogara near Chicken Slice but the suspects sped off. Police fired shots into the air near Chicken Inn but the suspects did not stop.

The vehicle sped off and turned back towards Harare Road and was involved in a collision with a haulage truck near Gokomere Mission.

Six of the suspects were nabbed at the scene while two managed to escape. Those arrested are in Police custody. -Masvingo Mirror