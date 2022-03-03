President Chamisa’s Bulawayo Supporters Expected To Fill White City Stadium

Share

President Chamisa’s Bulawayo supporters expected to fill White City stadium this Saturday

As MDC T led by Mwonzora gets buses from Zanu PF to bus its supporters from all province to attend peace rally on 13 March 2022

3 March 2022

Wezhira Munya

The unstoppable cyclone Chamisa hits Bulawayo. Thousands of Citizens Coalition for Change supporters are expected to fill White City stadium.

There is high level of excitement among Bulawayo residents as they prepare to welcome the charismatic and popular Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Bulawayo rally is the 4th star rally to be addressed the the Champion Commander Nelson Chamisa. The first rally was at Zimbabwe grounds were strong 60 000 Hararians congregated. The police mounted road blocks to stop the Citizens Coalition for Change supporters but the determined and unstoppable party supporters defied police road blocks and attended the star rally.

The second rally, was in Gokwe , where 25 000 Citizens Coalition for Change supporters resisted the police who used teargas, vicious police dogs, water canons and baton sticks. In show of courage, President Chamisa entered into Gokwe war zone and addressed his supporters whilst standing on top of the car.

The fearless, Citizens later invaded Kwekwe, where Mnangagwa comes from. This was President Chamisa’s third rally. Zanu PF unleashed its Green bombers and Al Shabbai thugs to kill and injure Citizens Coalition for Change supporters.

Mr Ncube , Citizens Coalition for Change supporter was brutally killed by Zanu PF members. The Zanu PF members used a spear to kill him. 16 other Citizens Coalition for Change supporters were injured severely. However, the police arrested 16 people and found that 16 had Zanu PF cards. In Kwekwe, President Chamisa addressed 45 000 yellow supporters.

The Bulawayo is a strong base for President Chamisa. Will White City stadium have the capacity to accommodate the Citizens Coalition for Change supporters? A bumper yellow crowd is expected on Saturday 5th March in Bulawayo.

Many analysts project

65 000 Bulawayo rally attendence.

Few weeks ago, Mwonzora had a star rally in Bulawayo and addressed 84 people in Phelandaba Hall. This hall accommodates 100 people maximum.

Then the following werkend Mwonzora addressed 94 people in Marondera. Mwonzora had his star rally in Marondera urban ward 1.

MDC T led by Mwonzora resorted to hold its star rallies in halls after partly 300 people attended his star rally in Harare at Zororo grounds.

MDC T became a laughing stock after holding hall rallies. To deal with a tag hall party MDC T will hold their Peace rally at Zimbabwe grounds on Sunday 13th March 2022.

Will MDC T led by Mwonzora pull more than 300 supporters they had at their star rally at Zororo grounds?

The Peace Rally was confirmed by Fungai Chiposi, MDC T Harare Provincial Secretary for Information and Publicity.

Interestingly, MDC T wants to hold a Peace Rally after Citizens Coalition for Change supporters were killed, injured and imprisoned. When MDC T youth members beat Mashumba and Dr Khupe at extraordinary congress, MDC T did not hold peace rally. But why? MDC T under Mwonzora has gain a tag of violence.

In order to draw many supporters to this Peace Rally, MDC T led by Mwonzora has approached Zanu PF to assist them with Zupco buses and money. This was confirmed by one MDC T national member who refused to be named. During MDC T extraordinary congress, Zanu PF gave MDC T Zupco buses and money.

The poorly attended Zororo grounds star rally by Mwonzora was financed to a tune of 1.5million.

Zanu PF will help MDC T to mobilise people to attend 13th March 2022 rally in order to create a narrative that MDC T has support and is the official opposition party in Zimbabwe. Zanu PF helped MDC T to recall President Chamisa’s mps and councillors, took Harvest House, political funds , party name , party symbols and everything.

Zanu PF failed to steal supporters from President Chamisa.