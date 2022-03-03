Very Shameful Indeed! Mutambara Blasts Multichoice For Shutting Out Russia Television From DSTV

Multichoice (DStv) has just shut down RT (Russian Television) Channel across Africa because of the invasion of Ukraine.

It is the view of the company that Africans must not listen to anything balanced or sympathetic to Russia.

Very sad and shameful, indeed.

Multichoice is an ‘African’ company switching off the entire continent from accessing balanced information about a war that has nothing to do with the Africa

White people who own this conglomerate are deciding what information is available to Africans across the continent

If there was need to demonstrate our lack of agency and control on the continent, this is it.

If we don’t control what information we have access to what else don’t we control?

If one white company on the continent can shut down access across the continent what does that say of us Africans?

White people who own an ‘African’ company, Multichoice have more influence that all the African governments put together.

Can we not set up an African company that we control as black people in the media space?

Given our 55 governments and our many black billionaires?

Why are we being totally undermined by one white company in our continent?

Then we come to the vote at the UN (see map below)So much for African Unity!!!

We could not caucus and come up with a common position before voting?Whatever the position (For, Against, Abstain, or Being Out of the Room (Kkkk));We should have taken the same position on this European WarIf as Africans we can’t agree on this invasion, what else can we agree on?

If we are not in TOTAL agreement, why not at least 80% of us going one way?

We have work to do on the continent.