Dynamos FC Sign Ghanaian Sensation

Dynamos have registered their new Ghanaian signing Martin Ofori ahead of their trip to Bulawayo for Matchday 6.

The attacking midfielder was signed during the January transfer window along with six other players, but was yet to be cleared to play due work permit issues.

He has since received his work permit and will be available for selection against Bulawayo Chiefs on Saturday.

Another new signing, Alex Orotomal, who is a Nigerian, remains on the sidelines while he waits for his permit to be sorted out.

Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga was cleared early and managed to feature for the club in the last two matches, where he performed above average.

Other new arrivals Ralph Kawondera, Keith Murera, Brendon Mpofu and Evans Katema have also played for the Glamour Boys. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe