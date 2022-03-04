Church Thief Jailed

By A Correspondent- Habitual church thief and ex-convict, Violet Jaure, was back in court yesterday facing theft charges.

Jaure pleaded guilty when she appeared before Harare provincial magistrate, Meenal Narootam, who sentenced her to 10 months in prison.

Three months were suspended on condition she doesn’t commit a similar offence, in the next five years.

She was ordered to perform community service for the remaining months. The State proved that on February 27, Jaure went to AFM Marlborough, and sat behind the complainant, Loretta Chido Gora.

She stole her bag, which contained a Samsung S8 phone, bible, notebook, soap and US$46.

When Gora realised her bag was missing, she advised other congregants.

Tatenda Manyawu, one of the congregants, decided to track the phone and found out the phone was at United Methodist Church, at the corner of Lomagundi and Marlborough Drive.

Manyawu teamed up with security personnel and went to the church where they found Jaure sitting in a taxi.

She attempted to flee, but was apprehended.-Hmetro