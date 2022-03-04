Pirates Coach Tears Into Billiat

Share

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has accused Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat of diving to win penalties.

The pint-sized winger won a stoppage time spot kick when Chiefs met Pirates in the previous Soweto derby and Davids, speaking ahead of the latest instalment of the epic clash slated for Saturday at the Orlando Stadium, threw a dig at Billiat and how he ‘easily goes down’.

“You can go back to how many penalties Kaizer Chiefs have had in the derby. I hope we can be clear in relation to penalty decisions. Clear, structured decisions, neutral on both sides,” Davids told South African publication iDiski Times.

“Yes, you talk about the Billiat incident, but we know Billiat – you touch him, a small contact or any touch inside the box, already he’s diving in the Olympic pool.

“I hope the referees are clear and know these things, knowing that any contact in and around the box and Orlando Pirates concede another penalty. That we can be clear on and know what’s coming, especially with Kaizer Chiefs front three and Billiat,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe