Dozens Of CCC Supporters Injured In Mabvuku Harare

By A Correspondent- Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti and dozens of his supporters were Friday injured after they were attacked with stones by suspected ZANU PF activists in Mabvuku, Harare.

Biti was campaigning in the Mabvuku suburb ahead of the 26 March By-elections, when his convoy was intercepted by the assailants who threw stones.

reports that Biti’s campaign vehicles were severely damaged in the skirmishes, as Biti himself sustained a swollen arm after he was hit during the attack.

The former Finance Minister described the incident as barbaric and called on the electorate to dump the “unelectable, violent” ruling party in the upcoming by-elections.

This comes when Biti’s home was attacked by 4 men armed with machetes, axes and a gun in the early hours of this Wednesday. His guard was attacked and suffered bad injuries to his head and had to receive urgent medical attention. The men did not take anything.