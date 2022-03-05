Harare Man Defrauds Air Zim

By A Correspondent- A 44 year old Harare resident yesterday appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with defrauding Air Zimbabwe of US$127 000.

Dzuda remanded Washington Hamunakwadi to today for trial date after granting him $20 000 bail.

Hamunakwadi was represented by Takunda Nyambira.

The State alleges that in 2016, Hamunakwadi illegally entered into the Air Zimbabwe staff residential area masquerading as a caretaker.

He later allegedly leased the properties to six tenants after claiming to be the rightful owner of the houses.

It is alleged that he collected rentals amounting to US$127 000 between 2016 and 2022 until the matter was uncovered, leading to his arrest.

Lyntee Gwarisa prosecuted.

In an unrelated case, Geofree Nyagadza also appeared before Dzuda charged with defrauding the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Nyagadza was remanded out of custody to March 28 for a trial date on $80 000 bail.

According to court papers, sometime between November 25 2020 and January 8 this year, Nyagadza who is a tenant at Zimdef Willowvale flats, doctored receipts for rental payments totalling $135 981, before the scam was unearthed during an audit.