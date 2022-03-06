Man Steals Vehicle With Car Tracker

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of a 55-year-old man over the theft of a Mazda B1600 vehicle in Bulawayo on Friday.

In a statement, police said the vehicle was installed with a car tracking system which made it easy to track it. We present the statement below:

On 04/03/21, Police in Bulawayo arrested Ignatius Sounds Mudzudzu (55) for theft of a motor vehicle case which occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 04/03/22 at about 1000 hours.

The suspect was intercepted by the Police while driving the stolen Mazda B1600 vehicle, installed with a car tracking system, at Crocodile area in Esigodini.

A container of Glue Devil spray paint which he used to deface the company’s vehicle logo was recovered in the vehicle. Further investigations linked the suspect to two more cases which occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 07/02/22 and 20/02/22, in which he allegedly stole two vehicles and sold them in Mozambique.