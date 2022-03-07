I Killed Hubby’s Child (3) – Stepmother Confesses

Share

Police in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case where an infant (3) died in the custody of a stepmother (27) after eating sadza and sour milk on 03/02/22.

The victim started vomiting before being taken to hospital where she died on admission.

Bruises and fresh cuts were observed on the victim’s body and the suspect confessed that she assaulted her with a cooking stick and switches. Meanwhile, the body was conveyed to Mpilo Hospital for post-mortem.- ZRP