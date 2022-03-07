Mnangagwa Bans Yellow School Uniforms?

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has ordered schools with yellow uniforms to change colour.

According to Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe coordinator, Harrison Mudzuri, government has directed teachers not to wear anything yellow.

“It is shocking that the govt of Zimbabwe has ordered teachers NOT to wear anything yellow.

Schools with yellow uniforms have been directed to change them.

No explanation was given for these verbal directives,” Mudzuri tweeted.